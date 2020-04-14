Citizen Stash
MAC 1
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Mac 1 effects
122 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
9% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
1% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
