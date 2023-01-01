Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____
Paradise Cookies (Y Griega X Snowman) has conical shaped and tightly packed buds that are layered in a frosting of resinous and crystalline glandular trichomes. It's known to emit a nutty, musky, piney, and earthy aroma, accompanied by sweet berry undertones. Users have reported that Paradise Cookies left them calm and relaxed in body and mind.
