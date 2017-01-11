About this product

Black Sugar Rose is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aroma of musk and freshly cut flowers. Color’s Black Sugar Rose is a cross between cultivars Critical Mass and Black Domina, giving it its unique properties. The dark green buds are densely coated in amber trichomes accented with bright orange pistils and strong THC potency potential. Dominant in beta-caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene, this cannabis flower is earthy and floral with a hint of toasted sugar.



Color Cannabis products are grown in Southern Ontario, using state-of-the-art greenhouses with strain-specific nutrient and water regimes to ensure the purity of each plant. Cannabis flower is harvested with care and dried naturally, for optimal flavour and freshness.



Our new nitrogen infused pouches lock-in freshness and are 80% less waste than conventional packaging!