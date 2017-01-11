Color Cannabis
Black Sugar Rose
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Black Sugar Rose is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aroma of musk and freshly cut flowers. Color’s Black Sugar Rose is a cross between cultivars Critical Mass and Black Domina, giving it its unique properties. The dark green buds are densely coated in amber trichomes accented with bright orange pistils and strong THC potency potential. Dominant in beta-caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene, this cannabis flower is earthy and floral with a hint of toasted sugar.
Color Cannabis products are grown in Southern Ontario, using state-of-the-art greenhouses with strain-specific nutrient and water regimes to ensure the purity of each plant. Cannabis flower is harvested with care and dried naturally, for optimal flavour and freshness.
Our new nitrogen infused pouches lock-in freshness and are 80% less waste than conventional packaging!
Black Domina effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
257 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
