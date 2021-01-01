Loading…
Logo for the brand Color Cannabis

Color Cannabis

Black Sugar Rose 15g

About this product

Black Sugar Rose is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aroma of musk and freshly cut flowers. Color’s Black Sugar Rose is a cross between cultivars Critical Mass and Black Domina, giving it its unique properties. The dark green buds are densely coated in amber trichomes accented with bright orange pistils and strong THC potency potential. Dominant in beta-caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene, this cannabis flower is earthy and floral with a hint of toasted sugar.
