About this product

Blueberry Seagal is an indica-dominant hybrid, hand-selected by Color’s brilliant phenotype hunters. This cultivar has light green buds with light orange hues throughout, giving off a sweet floral aroma with very strong THC potency potential. Blueberry Seagal hits the nose with crisp notes of berry and pepper from naturally occurring terpenes (beta-caryophyllene and nerolidol).



Color Cannabis products are grown in Southern Ontario, using state-of-the-art greenhouses with strain-specific nutrient and water regimes to ensure the purity of each plant. Cannabis flower is harvested with care and dried naturally, for optimal flavour and freshness.