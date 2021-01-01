Loading…
Color Cannabis

Ghost Train Haze

Not your typical sativa, Color’s Ghost Train Haze has thick, dense buds blanketed in crystal-capped trichomes. This cultivar gives off an earthy aroma with floral and citrus undertones. Known to be a strain with a rich terpene profile with very strong THC potency potential, Ghost Train Haze is a genetic blend of Neville's Wreck and Ghost OG.

Color Cannabis products are grown in Southern Ontario, using state-of-the-art greenhouses with strain-specific nutrient and water regimes to ensure the purity of each plant. Cannabis flower is harvested with care and dried naturally, for optimal flavour and freshness.
