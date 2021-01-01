Color Cannabis
About this product
Not your typical sativa, Color’s Ghost Train Haze has thick, dense buds blanketed in crystal-capped trichomes. This cultivar gives off an earthy aroma with floral and citrus undertones. Known to be a strain with a rich terpene profile with very strong THC potency potential, Ghost Train Haze is a genetic blend of Neville's Wreck and Ghost OG.
Color Cannabis products are grown in Southern Ontario, using state-of-the-art greenhouses with strain-specific nutrient and water regimes to ensure the purity of each plant. Cannabis flower is harvested with care and dried naturally, for optimal flavour and freshness.
Color Cannabis products are grown in Southern Ontario, using state-of-the-art greenhouses with strain-specific nutrient and water regimes to ensure the purity of each plant. Cannabis flower is harvested with care and dried naturally, for optimal flavour and freshness.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!