Mango Haze is a balanced CBD/THC cultivar that is rich in flavour. Bountiful terpenes give this cultivar its signature mango scent. The sativa-dominant hybrid produces dark green, resinous flowers with bright orange pistils and mild THC potency potential. Mango Haze is a genetic cross between Northern Lights, Skunk, and Haze; with dominant terpenes of p-cymene, myrcene, pinene, and beta-caryophyllene.



Color Cannabis products are grown in Southern Ontario, using state-of-the-art greenhouses with strain-specific nutrient and water regimes to ensure the purity of each plant. Cannabis flower is harvested with care and dried naturally, for optimal flavour and freshness.