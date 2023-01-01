Colorado Botanicals was established in 2017 after one of the founder’s family members was diagnosed with cancer. After learning about the potential benefits of CBD, he went on a search to find a reputable product to help his family member cope with the symptoms of cancer. After much searching, he found it difficult to find a reputable product. He realized that many companies had no dependable knowledge on their products and lacked a sense of scientific transparency through lab testing. In essence, he saw huge gap in how these companies conducted their business and believed that he can spark a much-needed change in the industry.



With a background in science and business, coupled with a passion in the healing benefits of CBD, he built a team of experts and started developing the product he envisioned in 2017. After a year of development, he launched Colorado Botanicals in early 2018.



Our team now consists of multi-generational farmers, engineers, Doctors, extraction experts, and an administration team who holds a track record of working for large reputable companies.



We specializes not only in extracting CBD from hemp, but also extracting CBD with other phytocannabinoids, and more importantly terpenes. There is more to hemp than just CBD!



Experts from Seed to Extract



It all starts with our specific genetic strains we use that are rich in phytocannabinoids and have a strong terpene profile which allows us to extract even more vital components than our competitors. After we use clean CO2 for extraction, unlike ethanol or butane, which produces a clean and pure extract free of heavy metals, pesticides, or toxic residues. CO2 also allows us to extract at even lower temperatures and pressure to ensure the least degradation of cannabinoids and more retention of other vital components.

Not All Hemp is Created Equal and Neither is All Extracts



Extracting CBD isn't difficult but extracting CBD and purifying the extract with other critical components intact like terpenes is complicated and requires a great deal of expertise. With 2 years of countless hours and investment into research and development, we are finally extremely confident to put our product into the market.



We're About Giving Back



Our mission has not only been to strive to go beyond any other company in quality, but to heal and impact peoples lives. The beauty of the work we do is that at the end of the day we're helping and improving the health and well-being of our customers. When our founders started our company they had two goals and that was to change the way people heal and to give back to people as much as we can. In our efforts to give back we have pledged to donate 5% of profits evenly to three charity organizations. These three charity organizations are Make-A-Wish Foundation, Disabled American Veterans, & World Vision which have an absolutely great track record of making a difference.



We Want You to do Your Due Diligence



We can go on all day talking about why our product is great but we want YOU to do your research into what sets the bad, good, and the great different from each other. It's obvious how much CBD products have come into the market and we want you to understand that there is a wide marginal difference between the quality of extracts. Just because the product contains CBD does not mean it's as effective to other CBD extracts. Always ask for third-party lab reports!



Our extracts are always tested by third-party labs to ensure complete transparency and honesty to all our customers and B2B clients. We first begin by conducting in-house testing of each batch to make sure the quality and consistency is there, then send each batch to licensed independent labs to show unbiased test results. We want you to see our test results.



What are Terpenes and Why Do We Mention it So Much



Terpenes such as Humulene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool are known to have great powerful anti-inflammatory agents or Limonene & also Linalool which have shown to help with stress and depression. There are numerous case studies done on mice and people that prove this evidence and this is just some of the 200 terpenes found in cannabis. As more research is being done about terpenes and their benefits, there's growing evidence that to create CBD extracts without terpenes is to remove one of the most powerful components.



To Conclude



Our company strives to set the industry standards in quality, customer satisfaction, and our effort in helping people in need as much as possible above all. Our vision is to change the way people heal and make a difference in as many peoples lives as we can. With the quality of our products, we have no doubt in our ability to achieve our goals. If you or anyone from your company has any questions regarding our company, our process, or products please do not hesitate to contact us!

