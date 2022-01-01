About this product
our exclusive king-sized, organic, unbleached and unrefined rolling papers and filter tips, Unlike other rolling papers the glue we use is 1OO% natural Arabic gum, ensuring a solid all natural bond that won’t come loose, with no chemicals.
Our custom-made watermark, with its hexagonal pattern, directly affects and helps maintain an even, smooth, and slow burn.
About this brand
Combie Engineering®
Combie is redefining the functionality, precision, and quality in its field. We designed a whole philosophy behind our patented products, that answers the needs of the consumer on a daily basis.