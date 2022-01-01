Larry the Purple Alien is an indica-dominant Alien Kush and Larry OG cross. It smell of sweet blackberries, fresh soil, pine, with a hint of menthol.



Larry the Purple Alien is an Indica-dominant Alien Kush and Larry OG cross from California. Its green and purple buds smell of sweet blackberries, fresh soil, pine, with a hint of menthol. The flavour is subtle but tart, and slightly spicy – a delicate pique with a subsequent deep, earthy descent.



Our ready-to-roll milled flower comes from sun-grown, outdoor cannabis that's been hang-dried, carefully trimmed and evenly ground for consistent blending and rolling.