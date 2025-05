The Commons Cannabis pre-roll pack comes with 21 "Commons" or pre-rolls. Filled with our finest bud sourced directly from organic non-GMO California flower. These strains are hand crafted to bring out the best flavors, effects, and terpene profiles.



Blueberry Pie is one of our most relaxing Indica strain that contains a good amount of THC and CBD for a chill, euphoric, and zen experience. Blueberry Pie's bouquet features a terpene profile that literally tastes exactly how it sounds. Fresh blueberries to a slightly sweet and crispy crust are all you'll want to smoke .



Indica

21 pre-rolls ("Commons") per pack

.07 gram cigarette-style rolls

80mg Delta-8 & 220mg CBD per pre-roll

