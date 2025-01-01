The Commons Cannabis pre-roll pack comes with 21 "Commons" or pre-rolls. Filled with our finest bud sourced directly from organic non-GMO California flower. These strains are hand crafted to bring out the best flavors, effects, and terpene profiles.



London Pound Cake is one of best hybrid strain that contains a moderate amount of THC and CBD for a happy, euphoric, and uplifting experience. London Pound Cake's bouquet features a lemony sweet flavor profile that might just become your new favorite dessert.



Hybrid

21 pre-rolls ("Commons") per pack

.07 gram cigarette-style rolls

80mg Delta-8 & 240mg CBD per pre-roll

