The Commons Cannabis pre-roll pack comes with 21 "Commons" or pre-rolls. Filled with our finest bud sourced directly from organic non-GMO California flower. These strains are hand crafted to bring out the best flavors, effects, and terpene profiles.



Moon Rocks is a special hybrid strain that is high in THC and contains a fair amount CBD. That helps lift you off into space with out getting too lost out there. Moon Rock's bouquet features earthy, bright, and pleasantly tangy raspberry notes.



Hybrid

21 pre-rolls ("Commons") per pack

.07 gram cigarette-style rolls

80mg Delta-8 & 240mg CBD per pre-roll

