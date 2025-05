The Commons Cannabis vape pen is inhale activated. Simple control, endless enjoyment. Filled only with 1 gram of our high purity Delta-8 cannabis oil and botanical terpenes. Our hand crafted formulation is known for its calming effects and delicious taste.



Purple clouds is an indica-dominant strain with a delightfully bright grape forward flavor paired with a distinctly botanical flavor and aroma.



Indica

1 gram (1ML) cartridge

Disposable unit

Inhale activated

