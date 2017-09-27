The Commons Cannabis disposable vape is filled with 1 gram (1 mL) of premium Delta-8 oil and terpenes, no additives. Our vapes are 3rd party tested for purity and safety. All of our vapes have a sleek design that's easy to operate and for a consistent and smooth hit.



Strawberry Cough is a balanced hybrid strain that gives a chill vibey experience. Strawberry Cough's flavor profile tastes like the best summer strawberry you've ever had.



Hybrid

1 gram (1ML) cartridge

Disposable unit

Inhale Activated

Anodized Plating Finish

Ceramic Coil

Rechargeable USB Connection

280 mAh Battery

