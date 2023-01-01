Our 400mg Moon Cream is a great anti-inflammatory topical. Strong enough to tackle joint & muscle pain. While originally formulated for such pains, the salve’s have been cited to have analgesic properties as well, meaning it will help relieve pain while helping to heal wounds & burns. Simply give this light but very soothing cream just one chance to aid your body in the relief and healing of troubled skin and let our trademarked Gold Dust Chemical Free CBD Hash do its job.
Our Trademarked Gold Dust, Chemical Free CBD Hash, is made from all organic, non-pesticide Hemp to bring you a superior, all natural product for all of your loved ones, including all types of pets. The patented process uses 100% of the plant with no waste or heat so we do not have to activate the compounds until final product is being made, giving you a more effective product. These Total Spectrum consumables and topicals should be a daily part of your healthier life.