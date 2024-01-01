Country Roads Cannabis is a family owned and operated business that is powered by a sub-critical extraction facility and GMP formulation lab. We pride ourselves on being a true seed to shelf business offering artisan hemp, CBD, & Delta-8 THC products. We source our own seeds and grow high quality hemp on our family farm in Morgantown WV. Our products showcase our dedication to quality, commitment to organic farming practices, and our mission to provide everyone with the natural benefits of cannabis. All of our raw materials and final products are third party lab tested for potency and purity to exceed industry standards.

From our family to yours, we are proud to serve you and sincerely appreciate your business.



Country Roads Cannabis, LLC

Made In The U.S.A

Since 2016

Show more