COVE
COVE™ Reflect™ Reserve
Product rating:
About this product
Reflect™ is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that pairs well with calming activities and creative expression. Its earthy aroma comes with hints of piney and peppery notes that can be attributed to the terpenes myrcene, alpha-pinene and beta-caryophyllene.
CLASSIFICATION:
Indica Hybrid
MAIN TERPENES:
Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene
TASTE / AROMA:
Earthy, Peppery, Piney
CLASSIFICATION:
Indica Hybrid
MAIN TERPENES:
Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene
TASTE / AROMA:
Earthy, Peppery, Piney
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!