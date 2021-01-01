Loading…
COVE

COVE™ Rest™ Reserve

Rest™ is an indica-dominant strain that pairs well with evenings in and nightcaps before bed. Its aroma profile is a complex blend of earthiness with notes of citrus and vanilla – a blend that can be attributed to the terpenes limonene and linalool.

Indica

Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool

Earthy, Citrus, Vanilla
