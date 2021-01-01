COVE
COVE™ Rise Reserve
Product rating:
About this product
Rise™ is a sativa-dominant strain that pairs well with daytime activities and social gatherings. Its notably fruity aroma with hints of sweetness can be attributed to the terpenes myrcene and beta-caryophyllene.
CLASSIFICATION:
Sativa
MAIN TERPENES:
Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene
TASTE / AROMA:
Fruity, Sweet
