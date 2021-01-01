Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand COVE

COVE

COVE™ Rise Reserve

Product rating:

About this product

Rise™ is a sativa-dominant strain that pairs well with daytime activities and social gatherings. Its notably fruity aroma with hints of sweetness can be attributed to the terpenes myrcene and beta-caryophyllene.

CLASSIFICATION:
Sativa

MAIN TERPENES:
Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene

TASTE / AROMA:
Fruity, Sweet
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!