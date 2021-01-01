Loading…
COVE

COVE™ Reflect™

Reflect™ is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that pairs well with calming activities and creative expression. Its earthy aroma comes with hints of piney and peppery notes that can be attributed to the terpenes myrcene, alpha-pinene and beta-caryophyllene.

CLASSIFICATION:
Indica Hybrid

MAIN TERPENES:
Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene

TASTE / AROMA:
Earthy, Peppery, Piney
