A number of options to protect your products and business.

Our story

We Specialize

Insuring cannabis cultivators, processors, and retailers requires industry expertise. The cannabis industry is emerging and adequate coverage is not easily found for these businesses. While many mainstream carriers will not insure your business, we have established a wide range of financially stable, national insurance brands that will.

When it comes to insuring a business within the marijuana industry, one size does not “fit all.” Our Cannabis Insurance Specialists will take the time to discover your needs and find the best coverage options within your budget. Think of us as your insurance concierge. We will do the time consuming research for you, handle all the details and negotiate on your behalf to make sure that your business is adequately covered.

Our Team

Our team is comprised of seasoned insurance professionals with experience in the managing agency, underwriting and claims management sides of the industry. This breadth of leadership experience translates to stronger carrier relationships, increased customer satisfaction and an enhanced buying experience.

Each and every agent is handpicked for their specific expertise and trained in the proprietary practices that are the hallmark of our success. Our employees endeavor, each and every day, is to exceed expectations, every time.

Website Disclaimer

Comments or opinions expressed on the website, blog, social media, or within any medium are those of their respective contributors only. The views expressed on this blog do not necessarily represent the views of Cover Cannabis, its management or employees. Cover Cannabis is not responsible for, and disclaims any and all liability for the content of comments written by contributors.

