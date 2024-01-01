  • A process shot from our kitchen — tossing some Black & Blueberry Pioneer Squares in a sugar bath.
  • Lori's Chips — Crunchy goodness available in savory or sweet flavors.
  • DANK Chocolate Syrups — Available in Sativa, Indica, and CBD varieties.
  • Try DANK over vanilla ice cream, over fruit, or added to coffee for an mood and energy boost.
Logo for the brand Craft Elixirs

Craft Elixirs

Small Batch Artisanal Cannabis Infusions

