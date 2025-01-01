A good night’s sleep is so important for your overall well-being. Relax your mind

with our finest THC-free gummies with a burst of blueberry flavor before bedtime.

Our gummies are made by hand in small batches with delicate and soft texture.

Each gummy has 25mg of CBD and 1mg of melatonin. Night night!



- 25mg CBD + 1mg Melatonin per gummy.

- 20 gummies per box.

- Hemp extracts

- THC-Free

- Gluten-free



DO YOU KNOW?

- Why is a good night’s sleep essential to everyone?

Insomnia is a common sleep order and it makes the sufferers difficult to fall asleep, hard to stay asleep, or wakes up too early, making you feel tired and exhausted when you wake up. This affects your mood, energy level, health, work performance, and quality of life. Oftentimes, poor sleep quality makes you lose concentration at work and in school, and you may experience brain fog.



About 30-40% of adults have experienced insomnia in a given year in the US. Furthermore, chronic insomnia can even persist for years. Common risk factors include stress and an irregular sleep schedule. Thus, it is important to find ways to relieve stress and maintain a regular sleep schedule whenever possible in order to achieve your optimal overall well-being.



- What is CBD? How is it different from THC?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is not psychoactive. It is typically extracted from the fiber type hemp which is naturally low in THC (< 0.3%). It is the second cannabinoid compound discovered in the cannabis plant, where the plant has a total of about 60 types of cannabinoid compounds.



CBD has many potential pharmaceutical properties and it has been found with high antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibiotic, and neuroprotective activity. In particular, studies have reported that CBD has effects in different diseases, from inflammatory diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, epilepsy, to autoimmune disorders like arthritis.

On the other hand, THC is psychoactive and is typically extracted from the other species of cannabis which is high in delta-9 THC.



-What's the endocannabinoid system in your body?

The endocannabinoid system is involved in many physiological functions such as modulation of pain and inflammation. There are two important receptors in this system, namely CB1(mainly in the central nervous system) and CB2 (in the periphery).



-How does CBD affect your body?

The CBD agonist activity at CB2 receptors appears to account for its anti-inflammatory properties as well as pain modulation. CBD also interacts with other receptors in your body to modulate inflammation, such as the adenosine A2A receptors, TRPV1 receptors, and GPR55 receptors.



- When to use it?

For the best result, take 1 to 2 gummies at least 30 minutes prior to sleep.



SO, WHY US?

-Premium quality made in the US

Crown of Concordia strives to provide only the best quality made-in-US CBD products to our valued customers. Each ingredient in this Crown of Concordia Night Night CBD gummies formula is carefully sourced throughout the USA to yield the optimal result for you.



-Premium purity

All of the Crown of Concordia Night Night CBD gummies are made with pharmaceutical grade purity CBD which has at least 99.5% purity. High purity CBD means it can be absorbed and used by the body more easily compared to other food grade CBD products.



-THC-free hemp CBD

Crown of Concordia only provides THC-free CBD products. Each Crown of Concordia Night Night CBD gummies batch is third-party tested to confirm our products contain 0.0% THC.



-3rd party test reports

Crown of Concordia cares about what is in our products, so we use an independent, 3rd party laboratory to verify and confirm the content for us. Every Crown of Concordia Night Night CBD gummies batch is rigorously tested for mold, heavy metals, potency, and pesticides by the 3rd-party ISO-certified laboratory. We ensure that it is safe for our customers to enjoy our premium quality CBD products. The reports can be found on the website.



-It is delicious

Crown of Concordia Night Night CBD gummies are made to taste delicious like any other premium edibles. We have meticulously developed the recipes to retain deliciousness and potency, so you don’t ever need to compromise on the taste. The Crown of Concordia Night Night gummies are full of tasty blueberry flavor, and you will love it!



-Gluten-free

While gluten sensitivity is rare, it does have a severe impact on people who suffer from this condition. Crown of Concordia Night Night gummies are suitable to include in gluten-free diets.



-Toxin-free extraction

At Crown of Concordia, our state-of-the-art CBD extraction ensures that there are no residual harmful substances in our Crown of Concordia Night Night gummies.



