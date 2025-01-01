Bad vibes? Not to worry. Try our THC-free CBD gummies bursting with tropical

mango flavor. They will bring you back to that Summer vacation of your dreams.

Our gummies are made by hand in small batches with delicate and soft texture.



- 25mg CBD per gummy

- 20 gummies per box.

- Hemp extracts

- THC-Free

- Gluten-free



DO YOU KNOW?

- Most people are suffering from stress and anxiety.

In the US alone, there are about 40 million adults suffering from anxiety disorders every year. However, around 74% of the sufferers remain untreated. Typical symptoms may include difficulty in concentrating or thinking about other things and difficulty in sleeping. This drastically impacts the quality of life and work performance.



- What is CBD? How is it different from THC?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is not psychoactive. It is typically extracted from the fiber type hemp which is naturally low in THC (< 0.3%). It is the second cannabinoid compound discovered in the cannabis plant, and the plant has a total of about 60 types of cannabinoid compounds.



CBD has many potential pharmaceutical properties and it has been found with high antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibiotic, and neuroprotective activity. In particular, studies have reported that CBD has effects in different diseases, from inflammatory diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, epilepsy, to autoimmune disorders like arthritis.

On the other hand, THC is psychoactive and is typically extracted from the other species of cannabis which is high in delta-9 THC.



- What's the endocannabinoid system in your body?

The endocannabinoid system is involved in many physiological functions such as modulation of pain and inflammation. There are two important receptors in this system, namely CB1(mainly in the central nervous system) and CB2 (in the periphery).



- How does CBD affect your body?

The CBD agonist activity at CB2 receptors appears to account for its anti-inflammatory properties as well as pain modulation. CBD also interacts with other receptors in your body to modulate inflammation, such as the adenosine A2A receptors, TRPV1 receptors, and GPR55 receptors.



- When to use it?

For the best result, take 1 to 2 gummies anytime when you want to relax during the day.



SO, WHY US?

- Premium quality made in the US

Crown of Concordia strives to provide only the best quality made-in-US CBD products to our valued customers. Each ingredient in this Crown of Concordia Vibe CBD gummies formula is carefully sourced throughout the USA to yield the optimal result for you.



- Premium pharmaceutical grade purity

All of the Crown of Concordia Vibe CBD gummies are made with pharmaceutical grade purity CBD which has at least 99.5% purity. High purity CBD means it can be absorbed and used by the body more easily compared to other food grade CBD products.



- THC-free hemp CBD

Crown of Concordia only provides THC-free CBD products. Each Crown of Concordia Vibe CBD gummies batch is third-party tested to confirm our products contain 0.0% THC.



- 3rd party test reports

Crown of Concordia cares about what is in our products, so we use an independent, 3rd party laboratory to verify and confirm the content for us. Every Crown of Concordia Vibe CBD gummies batch is rigorously tested for mold, heavy metals, potency, and pesticides by the 3rd-party ISO-certified laboratory. We ensure that it is safe for our customers to enjoy our premium quality CBD products.



- It is delicious

Crown of Concordia Vibe CBD gummies are made to taste delicious like any other premium edibles. We have meticulously developed the recipes to retain deliciousness and potency, so you don’t ever need to compromise on the taste. The Crown of Concordia Vibe gummies are full of tasty tropical mango flavor, and you will love it!



Gluten-free

While gluten sensitivity is rare, it does have a severe impact on people who suffer from this condition. Crown of Concordia Vibe gummies are suitable to include in gluten-free diets.



Toxin-free extraction

At Crown of Concordia, our state-of-the-art CBD extraction ensures that there are no residual harmful substances in our Crown of Concordia Vibe gummies.



