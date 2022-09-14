Cruuzy Supercharged combines our flavourful Sativa flower and the perfect curated rosin to bring Duubyz to the next level.



How do you make something great even better? You Supercharge it! Cruuzy combines our flavourful Sativa flower and the perfect curated rosin to bring Duubyz to the next level. Like extra butter on popcorn or the perfect breeze on a beach day, Supercharged Duubyz are made for those who want the best — sprinkled with a little more of the best.