About this brand

Epic supplies; discreetly delivery - right to your door. Daily High Club: A Loyal League Of Allies On Your Smoking Journey
We are the Daily High Club and our mission is to help open doors for you – by delivering the highest quality smoking supplies with the best value and price hook-up that leads the game.

If you’re anything like us, then you’ve paid $7 for a pack of rolling papers and a lighter, only to lose them the very next day! The truth is, so-called “convenience” stores take advantage of smokers and charge highway robbery prices.

This happened to us ONE too many times, and we finally said, “there’s got to be a better way.” That’s when we founded Daily High Club and began hooking people up with premium smoking gear for bargain prices.

We have one simple goal: to make the smoking experience easier, more enjoyable, and less expensive.

