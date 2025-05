DazeD8 1.5G Premium Delta 8 THC-O Pre-Roll

Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent pre-rolls on the market.



Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.

The DazeD8 delta 8 pre-roll is the antithesis of quiet. With these THC-O pre-rolls, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.



- Perfectly rolled for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time

- Featuring a perfectly engineered terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds

- 1.5G for a long-lasting burn that will send you to space multiple times

- The best delta 8 flower on the market



Flavor Profile

- Animal Cookies - Hybrid

- Featuring a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer



Strain

- Sativa-dominant hybrid

- A unique cross between Fire OG and GSC



How Does it Feel?

- Animal Cookies is famous for its creativity-inspiring effects

- Cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation

- Euphoric, like your head is in the clouds

- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.

