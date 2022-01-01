1ml Borosilicate Glass Syringe w/ Metal Twist Plunger



Incorporating the latest advances in child-proofing technology, these 1ml Glass Applicator Syringes with metal twist plungers are perfect for home or professional use. The metal twist plunger is a two-component upgrade which has the capability to close pre-filled syringes with ease. With a standard plastic plunger, when a slip cap or locked syringe is filled, it will cause the plunger to pop out from pressure. The metal twist plunger solves that issue while adding a look and feel of quality!



The included Luer Lock or Luer cap tip uses state-of-the-art technology to keep the syringes airtight. Crafted from high quality heat-resistant borosilicate glass, each syringe is medical grade, ultra-hygienic, and easy to clean. Maintenance is made even easier by an easy disassembly of the syringe. Application is simple and controlled, reducing mess and waste!



*NOTE 10PC & 50PC ORDERS ARRIVE ASSEMBLED