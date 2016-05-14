Delta 9 Labs
CBD Skunk Haze
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 6%CBD 10%
Skunk Haze effects
61 people told us about effects:
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
47% of people report feeling focused
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
