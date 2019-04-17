Delta 9 Labs
Space Cake
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Space Cake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
34% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
7% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!