Delta 9 Labs
White Russian
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
White Russian effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
382 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
33% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
