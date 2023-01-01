About this product
Crossing 30MM Quartz Micro E-Nail Kit
1. Comes with a 30mm Quartz Nail: 14mm male rig joint
(we sell quartz adapters separately to fit different joints)
2.Auto shut off timer function (you can set the time)
3.Black and Green mini/micro size control box.
4.Heats up only 45 SECONDS to 710 degrees.
5.More convenient, heats up fast.
6.Has a very long operating
life.
How to operate:
-Hold down the middle button for 5 seconds to turn on/off the unit.
-Click - to decrease temperature in increments of 5 degrees Fahrenheit and click + to increase temperature in increments of 5 degrees Fahrenheit.
-Click the middle button 5 times to change the auto shut off time from 0-5 hours.
-0 means no shut off.
-The default shut off time is 2 hours.
-The temperature range is from 220F-990F
Includes:
1 Controller Box
1 Opaque Joint Quartz Nail 30mm Coil Size
(14mm male rig joint)
1 Quartz Bowl (Nail Insert)
1 Glass Carb Cap
1 Nail-Coil Metal Pin Fastener
1 Charging Cord
1 Power Chord
1 Gift Box
1 User Manual
Specifications:
Brand name Crossing
Model Mini/Micro E-nail
Color black and green
Updated Features
Shut off timer
Weight 0.8KG
Power 150W
Temperature 220°F~999°F
Voltage 120v
The length of power line 1.8M
The length of heating ring 1.2M
The material of heating coil
Stainless steel
The material of box middle aluminium alloy, two sides plastic
The material of the nail
titanium grade 2
The material of heating wire cover
Fire proof kevlar
Warranty
heating cord: 3 months
control box:1 year
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!