Fancier Double Quartz & Titanium E-Nail Kit

Nail Options:

Nail Choice #1: Titanium/Titanium Quartz Hybrid

Nail Choice #2: Quartz Banger/Straight Quartz Nail



The PID E-Nail controller box controls the hot runner heating coil. The controller will heat from room temperature to 710 degrees in about 3 minutes. Temperature Range is 0-999 Degrees.

The coil is rated at 100W under 110VAC. It is a barrel shaped coil with 19.8mm inner diameter size and 20mm outer size. The heating coil is 59 inches in length with a black and yellow fire retardant sheath.

Please refer to the included user manual before operating.

The quartz nail bottoms are 14/18mm male rig joints. The kit comes with a 14/18mm female adapter. This makes the quartz nails a 4 in 1 fitment, which will fit most all rigs male and female.

The titanium nail bottoms are reversible for a 6 in 1 10mm/14mm/18mm male and female rig fitment.

They fit most all rigs!



Kit Includes:

1x PID Temperature Controller Box

1x Heating Coil

1x Power Cable

1x Titanium Nail (2x choices above)

1x Titanium Carb Cap

1x Quartz Nail (2x choices above)

1x Quartz Carb Cap

1x 14/18mm Female Adapter

1x Case

2x Silicon Jars

1x User Manual



Fancier E-Nail Specifications:

Brand Name Fancier

Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail

Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ

Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F

Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F

Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints: 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 14MM Female, 18MM Female Joints 4 in 1

Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral)

Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath

Thermocouple Type “K” type

PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)



