Electric E-Nail Kit
Colors: Camo/Wood/Blue Skulls/Yellow Camo/Black
Nail Choice: Titanium or Quartz Hybrid
Coil/Nail Size: 20mm/16mm/10mm Flat
Kit includes:
-Temperature Controller Unit
-Heating Cord/Coil (Fireproof Kevlar)
-Titanium Nail or Quartz Hybrid Nail with Bowl (Depending on Choice)
-Carb Cab
-Power Cord
-User Manual
-2x Silicone Containers (random color)
-Oil Tool
-Silicone Mat
-Zipper case
The controller will heat from 0-710 degrees in about 3 minutes. Max temperature is 999 degrees. The coil is rated at 110W under 110VAC. The heating coil is 59 inches long with black and white fire retardant weave. Please refer to the user manual before operating. The grade 2 titanium nail is a 6 in 1 designed to fit both female and male 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm rigs.
Fancier E-Nail Features:
Brand Name Fancier
Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail
Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ
Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F
Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F
Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints: 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 14MM Female, 18MM Female Joints 4 in 1
Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral)
Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath
Thermocouple Type “K” type
PID Dimension/unit
3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)
Approximate Size
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!