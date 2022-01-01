Electric E-Nail Kit



Colors: Camo/Wood/Blue Skulls/Yellow Camo/Black



Nail Choice: Titanium or Quartz Hybrid

Coil/Nail Size: 20mm/16mm/10mm Flat



Kit includes:

-Temperature Controller Unit

-Heating Cord/Coil (Fireproof Kevlar)

-Titanium Nail or Quartz Hybrid Nail with Bowl (Depending on Choice)

-Carb Cab

-Power Cord

-User Manual

-2x Silicone Containers (random color)

-Oil Tool

-Silicone Mat

-Zipper case



The controller will heat from 0-710 degrees in about 3 minutes. Max temperature is 999 degrees. The coil is rated at 110W under 110VAC. The heating coil is 59 inches long with black and white fire retardant weave. Please refer to the user manual before operating. The grade 2 titanium nail is a 6 in 1 designed to fit both female and male 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm rigs.

Fancier E-Nail Features:

Brand Name Fancier

Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ

Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F

Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F

Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints: 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 14MM Female, 18MM Female Joints 4 in 1

Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral)

Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath

Thermocouple Type “K” type

PID Dimension/unit



3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)

Approximate Size



