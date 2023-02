Fancier E-Nail Straight Quartz Kit

Nail: 4 in 1 Straight Quartz Nail and Adapter

Case Colors: Camouflage or Black Carbon Fiber



Please note the coil inner diameter is only 19.8mm barrel shape

*Reaches 710 degrees in approx. 2-3 minutes*

*Temperature Range is 0-999 Degrees*



Every Kit Includes:



1x PID temperature controller Box



1x coil (19.8MM Only)



1x AC power cable(1.5m)



1x Straight Quartz Nail (14&18MM Male)



1x Quartz Carb Cap



1x Glass Adapter(14&18MM Female)



2x Silicone containers



1x Zipper Case



1x User Manual



The quartz nail is both 14MM and 18MM Male Joints in One



the Glass adapter is a 14MM and 18MM Female Joint in One.



So every E-Nail Kits quartz nail is a 4 in 1 and can fit for both 14MM & 18MM Female and Male Joints.



(Fits most all rigs)

Fancier E-Nail Features:

Brand Name Fancier

Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ

Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F

Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F

Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints: 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 14MM Female, 18MM Female Joints 4 in 1

Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral)

Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath

Thermocouple Type “K” type

PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)

(Approximate Size)



