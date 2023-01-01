Greelightvapes G9 G-Dip Kit

(colors: Black/Gold/Blue)



Description

The G-dip is a unique and muti-functional pen for concentrates .

The innovative crush ceramic or quartz vapor tip atomizer is a convenient and simply way to dab without a rig and torch or any coil heater for more pure tastes.

The vapor tip atomizer allows the user to use the dipper like a traditional pack-and-go unit but get a timed hit.

The Heating element of the G-dip makes it possible to vaporize your extracts effortlessly.



The G-Dip Pen Kit includes:



1 GDip vaporizer

2 Vapor tips (quartz&ceramic)

1 Glass bubbler

1 Cleaning swap

1 Micro USB cable

1 Silicone container

1 User manual

1 Elegant Box(Plastic Travel case)



G-Dip Pen Technical specifications:

5 clicks to start on/off system

Li-Ion battery 16450/1000mAh

Battery level indicator lights

Miniaturized glass bubbler

Overheat/short-circuit protection

Instant-heat coil

Ceramic Vapor Tip

Quartz Vapor Tip

Compact Design & Durable



Full charge lasts 40-50 times



How To Use The G-Dip Pen:

Firstly, make sure the device is fully charged before operations.

1.Fill miniaturized glass bubbler to 1/4 level with water through the mouthpiece (if you want water filtering).

2.Connect the vapor tip to the GDip body.

3.Attach the glass bubbler to the opposite end.

4.Quickly press the power button 5 times to start on/off the system. The LED indicator lights(Red & Green) will flash 5 times.

5.Hold the button, and wait for few seconds to pre-heat. While holding the button, lightly touch the vapor tip to your desired essential oils or concentrates. Then gently enjoy through glass bubbler mouthpiece.



During heating, the LED indicator lights will stay with red or green color. Green light shows the battery level is over 50%, and red light shows the battery level is less than 50%



