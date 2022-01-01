Kanboro Ecube Master 2 Kit

The Ecube Master 2 is the newest released flagship portable e-nail kit from Kanboro Tech. They took what they had learned from manufacturing e-nails for other popular brands and added some clever innovations of their own. The main feature and difference from the Ecube Master is the sleek new body design with the "bolt" button. Also it features a 1 piece glass mouthpiece with no joints. The LED screen has also been upgraded. The Ecube uses a 4mm removable and replaceable ceramic heating rod that connects via 2 gold plated pins to ensure a good connection. Another difference from most other E-Nails out there is the larger size of the nail itself. The unit comes with a titanium, a ceramic, and a quartz nail ranging in size from 14.5 mm to 16 mm in diameter.

Features:



- Full Ceramic Top



- Plug-in Replaceable Heating Rods



- Replaceable Nails



- Battery Lasts Up To 45 Uses



- Heats Up In 30 Seconds



-LED screen



- Temp Range 200-900℉



- Extremely Portable



- All-in-one dab set up, easy for the average starter



Includes:



1x Explosive/Water-proof Case



1x Ecube Master 2 Body



1x Kanboro Silicon Container



1x Magnetic Carb Cap with Tool



1x Glass Attachment



1x 18650 battery



2x heating rods



1x Ceramic Nail 16mm



1x Ti-Nail 14.5mm



1x Quartz Nail 16mm



1x Magnetic Stand



1x Replacement O-Rings



1x USB Charging Cable



1x User`s Manual



