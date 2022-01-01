About this product
Kanboro Ecube Master 2 Kit
The Ecube Master 2 is the newest released flagship portable e-nail kit from Kanboro Tech. They took what they had learned from manufacturing e-nails for other popular brands and added some clever innovations of their own. The main feature and difference from the Ecube Master is the sleek new body design with the "bolt" button. Also it features a 1 piece glass mouthpiece with no joints. The LED screen has also been upgraded. The Ecube uses a 4mm removable and replaceable ceramic heating rod that connects via 2 gold plated pins to ensure a good connection. Another difference from most other E-Nails out there is the larger size of the nail itself. The unit comes with a titanium, a ceramic, and a quartz nail ranging in size from 14.5 mm to 16 mm in diameter.
Features:
- Full Ceramic Top
- Plug-in Replaceable Heating Rods
- Replaceable Nails
- Battery Lasts Up To 45 Uses
- Heats Up In 30 Seconds
-LED screen
- Temp Range 200-900℉
- Extremely Portable
- All-in-one dab set up, easy for the average starter
Includes:
1x Explosive/Water-proof Case
1x Ecube Master 2 Body
1x Kanboro Silicon Container
1x Magnetic Carb Cap with Tool
1x Glass Attachment
1x 18650 battery
2x heating rods
1x Ceramic Nail 16mm
1x Ti-Nail 14.5mm
1x Quartz Nail 16mm
1x Magnetic Stand
1x Replacement O-Rings
1x USB Charging Cable
1x User`s Manual
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!