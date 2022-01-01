Portable CPen Nail Wax-W62 Kit



*Choice of 1.0 or 2.0 Glass Mouth Piece*

This is a top pick E-rig for 2019. It is small, exquisite, and easy to use on the go.

An internal high powered battery provides the CPen Nail with precise temperature control, which can reach 710 degrees in a few seconds and produce huge vapor. Better yet, it is equipped with a micro USB charger and easy to replace nails. The glass adapter provides water filtration if needed. Get your concentrates ready for a fantastic and extraordinary experience!

Kit Includes:

1x Cpen Nail/1150mAh Li-Ion Battery

1x Magnetic Stainless Steel Carb Cap with removable Ceramic Dab Tool

1x Quartz Nail

1x Ceramic Nail

1x Titanium Nail

1x Glass pipe attachment

1x USB Cable Charger

1x User Manual



Product name CPENAIL

Used for Wax/concentrate oil/shatter

Material of body Aluminum alloy + Rubber coating

Whole size L106mm * D22mm

Net weight 100g

Heating element Ceramic/Quartz/Titanium chamber

Resistance of heater 0.25~0.4Ω

Battery capacity 1100mAh

Charging voltage DC 5V

Output voltage 3.3-4.2V

Output power 30~60W(power = square of voltage/resistance)

Output current 10-15A(current = voltage/resistance)

Quiescent current <5ua<>

Charging duration about 60 minutes



