Straight Quartz Nail



Fits only 19.8/20mm inner diameter coils only. Factory certified quartz.

The nail size is male 14/18mm and it comes with a 14/18mm female adapter. This makes the fitment 4 in 1 14/18mm male and female fitment. Fits most all rigs.



Includes:

-Straight 14/18mm male nail

-14/18mm female adapter

-Quartz carb cap



https://discountenails.com/

Show more