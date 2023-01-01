Diamond Knot Terp Locker/Power Gear Insert

Size: 17mm wide (only fits 25mm+ nails)

Includes:

2x Terp Gear Lockers



Insert the power gear into your bucket to increase your heating surface area. Your concentrates will vaporize at a low temperature to give you a nice long, smooth, flavorful dab experience. More terp flavor!



-to be used with quartz banger nails with an inner diameter equivalent of 18mm of larger.

(measure the inside diameter of your nail's bowl)



