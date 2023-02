Terp Pearls



-Comes with 6x terp pearls-

(2x recommended per bowl)



Terp pearls – or dab pearls – are essentially little balls that spin around inside a banger. The terp pearls distribute heat inside the banger and disperse the oil for big draws!



Color choices:

5mm Clear or 6mm Glow in the Dark Mixed Colors



