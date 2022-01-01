Fancier Quartz & Titanium E-Nail Kit



Universe Design Collection Choices:



Northern Lights, Galaxy, White Honeycomb, Gold

Nail Options:

Nail Choice: Titanium, Quartz Hybrid, Quartz Banger, Straight Quartz Nail

(choose one above)

The PID E-Nail controller box controls the hot runner heating coil. The controller will heat from room temperature to 710 degrees in 3-4 minutes. Temperature Range is 0-999 Degrees.

The coil is rated at 100W under 110VAC. It is a barrel shaped coil with 19.8mm inner diameter size and 20mm outer size. The heating coil is 59 inches in length with a black and yellow fire retardant sheath.

Please refer to the included user manual before operating.

The quartz nail bottoms are 14/18mm male rig joints. The kit comes with a 14/18mm female adapter. This makes both quartz nails a 4 in 1 fitment, which will fit most all rigs male and female.

The titanium nail bottoms are reversible for a 6 in 1 10mm/14mm/18mm male and female rig fitment.

They fit most all rig joints!



Kit Includes:

1x PID Temperature Controller Box

1x Heating Coil (choose size above)

1x Power Cable

1x Nail (choose nail above)

1x Carb Cap (matches nail choice)

1x 14/18mm Female Adapter (only for the quartz choice)

1x Black Carbon Fiber Design Case

1x Dab Mat

2x Silicon Jars (random color)

1x User Manual



Fancier E-Nail Features:

Brand Name Fancier

Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ

Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F

Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F

Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints: 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 14MM Female, 18MM Female Joints 4 in 1

Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral)

Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath

Thermocouple Type “K” type

PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)



