Nail Choices: Titanium Quartz Hybrid (20mm diameter size only)
Features:
Auto system tuning Memory of last set temperature Automatic digital temperature control
Specifications:
Aluminum alloy box Power: 100W Temperature Range: 0-999 degrees Maximum Fire Retardant Coil Sheath Temperature: 1400F Heating Coil Size: 20mm Voltage:AC 110-220V(50Hz/60Hz) Resistance Wire:Ni Cr 80-20
Kit includes:
1 pc VAPECODE portable aluminium alloy nail box-AB01(235*198*85mm) 1 pc 20mm heating coil with cord 1pc 20mm titanium 6 in 1 rig fitment nail 1 pc carb cap 2 pcs silicon containers 1 pc power cable 1 pc user manual
