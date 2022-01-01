About this product
Volcanic Core Electric Banger Nail for 20mm coils
-9mm thick bottom
-19.5 outer diameter to fit 20mm coils (also fits 19.8mm coils)
-Arm/Holder/Rest for coil
Rig Joint Fitment Choices:
10mm,14mm,18mm male and female
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!