Fancier XL 25mm Quartz Banger Nail Kit



Fits only 25mm inner diameter heating coils.



-Factory certified quartz-



The nail fitment is 14/18mm male for rig joint size and includes a 14/18mm female adapter to make it a male or female rig fitment.



Fits most all rigs this way.



Includes:



-1x Quartz Banger Nail



-1x Carb Cap



-1x 14/18mm Female Adapter



*25mm coil sold separately on our website*



https://discountenails.com/

Show more