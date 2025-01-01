About this product
💜 Blazy Susan Purple Paper Cones
Indulge in the convenience and style of Blazy Susan Purple Paper Cones. Perfect for those who appreciate quality and aesthetics, these pre-rolled cones offer a delightful smoking experience. Here's what sets them apart:
📦 Variety Pack:
✔️ 1 1/4 Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 6 Pack 🎭
✔️ King Size Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 3 Pack 👑
✔️ Shortys 53mm Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 12 Pack 🎯
✔️ Shortys 53mm Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 50 Pack 🏆
✔️ 98mm Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 50 Pack 💨
🔥 Why You’ll Love It:
✔️ Abundant Supply – Each display pack contains multiple packs of cones, ensuring you have a plentiful stash for your smoking needs.
✔️ Compact Design – The cone boxes and containers come in various sizes, making them easy to store and carry around.
✔️ Premium Quality – Crafted with care, these cones are designed to burn evenly and provide a smooth smoking experience.
✔️ Legal Use – Rest assured, these cones are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
Indulge in the convenience and style of Blazy Susan Purple Paper Cones. Perfect for those who appreciate quality and aesthetics, these pre-rolled cones offer a delightful smoking experience. Here's what sets them apart:
📦 Variety Pack:
✔️ 1 1/4 Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 6 Pack 🎭
✔️ King Size Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 3 Pack 👑
✔️ Shortys 53mm Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 12 Pack 🎯
✔️ Shortys 53mm Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 50 Pack 🏆
✔️ 98mm Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 50 Pack 💨
🔥 Why You’ll Love It:
✔️ Abundant Supply – Each display pack contains multiple packs of cones, ensuring you have a plentiful stash for your smoking needs.
✔️ Compact Design – The cone boxes and containers come in various sizes, making them easy to store and carry around.
✔️ Premium Quality – Crafted with care, these cones are designed to burn evenly and provide a smooth smoking experience.
✔️ Legal Use – Rest assured, these cones are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
Blazy Susan Purple Paper Cones
DiscreetsmokerRolling Papers
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
💜 Blazy Susan Purple Paper Cones
Indulge in the convenience and style of Blazy Susan Purple Paper Cones. Perfect for those who appreciate quality and aesthetics, these pre-rolled cones offer a delightful smoking experience. Here's what sets them apart:
📦 Variety Pack:
✔️ 1 1/4 Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 6 Pack 🎭
✔️ King Size Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 3 Pack 👑
✔️ Shortys 53mm Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 12 Pack 🎯
✔️ Shortys 53mm Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 50 Pack 🏆
✔️ 98mm Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 50 Pack 💨
🔥 Why You’ll Love It:
✔️ Abundant Supply – Each display pack contains multiple packs of cones, ensuring you have a plentiful stash for your smoking needs.
✔️ Compact Design – The cone boxes and containers come in various sizes, making them easy to store and carry around.
✔️ Premium Quality – Crafted with care, these cones are designed to burn evenly and provide a smooth smoking experience.
✔️ Legal Use – Rest assured, these cones are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
Indulge in the convenience and style of Blazy Susan Purple Paper Cones. Perfect for those who appreciate quality and aesthetics, these pre-rolled cones offer a delightful smoking experience. Here's what sets them apart:
📦 Variety Pack:
✔️ 1 1/4 Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 6 Pack 🎭
✔️ King Size Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 3 Pack 👑
✔️ Shortys 53mm Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 12 Pack 🎯
✔️ Shortys 53mm Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 50 Pack 🏆
✔️ 98mm Purple Pre-Rolled Cones – 50 Pack 💨
🔥 Why You’ll Love It:
✔️ Abundant Supply – Each display pack contains multiple packs of cones, ensuring you have a plentiful stash for your smoking needs.
✔️ Compact Design – The cone boxes and containers come in various sizes, making them easy to store and carry around.
✔️ Premium Quality – Crafted with care, these cones are designed to burn evenly and provide a smooth smoking experience.
✔️ Legal Use – Rest assured, these cones are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item