Go with the Flo. A cross between Afghani Indica and Purple Thai, this high-THC, sativa-leaning hybrid has some serious bag appeal. And it smells positively bananas, owing its sweet aroma to its unique terpene profile dominated by terpinolene and rounded out by myrcene and beta-caryophyllene. Its large spearhead-shaped buds boast a tight, dense structure flecked with copper calyxes, while its flavour is a blend of sweet citrus with earthy hints of pine.