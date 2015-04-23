Our Sour Kush is super smelly. Potent and high in terpenes, it’s an assertive flower with a terrifically tart and ultra-pungent aroma.



Dense nugs are peppered with orange pistils and coated in sparkling trichomes that hit the nose with a combination of sour lemon and invigorating pine. Its powerful flavour profile is just as tangy, balanced with hints of earth, wood and diesel.