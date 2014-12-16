DNA Genetics
About this product
17-27% THC | <0.1% CBD
A THC-dominant, award-winning varietal that lives up to its namesake: it’s legit. Its buds are defined by a signature earthy and herbal aroma.
Kosher Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
702 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
